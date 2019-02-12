ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed while waiting for a tow during the early morning hours Tuesday.
According to police, the 30-year-old man pulled over to the side of eastbound interstate 70 near West Florissant after realizing his car had a flat tire around 2:30 a.m.
While he was waiting for a tow, three suspects pulled up behind his vehicle and offered to help. When the man refused their help, the suspects showed a gun and demanded his property, police said.
After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects got back into their sedan and drove away.
The victim was not injured.
This is the second robbery in recent days involving someone waiting for help after getting a flat tire. On Sunday, a 19-year-old woman was carjacked while waiting for AAA to arrive in north St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.