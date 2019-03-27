ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was robbed while he was sleeping in his car in the Fairground neighborhood.
The man fell asleep in his car in the 4000 block of Peck around 1 a.m.
The victim told Police a man approached him and said he had a gun, but didn’t show it.The suspect then demanded the man to get out the car, stole his money and his phone, then fled the scene.
The man was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing
