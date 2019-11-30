ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was delivering a pizza was robbed Friday night in Tower Grove East.
According to police, the 35-year-old victim was delivering a pizza on the 2900 block of Minnesota around 11 p.m. when the suspect approached him from behind.
The suspect in his mid to late teens was wearing a black winter coat with the hood up. He told the victim he had a gun and then demanded the victim's keys and wallet.
The suspect then grabbed the food he was delivering and then left in the victim's 2011 Nissan Altima.
The victim was not injured during this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.