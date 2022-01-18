Man robbed on parking lot in Kirkwood early Tuesday morning

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed a man of his belongings and car on a parking lot in Kirkwood early Tuesday morning.
The robbery happened near the intersection of Manchester and Geyer around 4:00 a.m. Police tell News 4 the victim parked his car in the middle of a lot and started to walk to work; as he was walking he noticed another car slowly circling the lot. When he got near the edge of the lot, police say the car drove up to him, two suspects got out and pointed guns at him; the driver pointed a gun from inside the car.
The three suspects demanded the victim's belongings, which included his keys. The victim told officers the suspects drove away in his car; he was not injured.
The car is a cream or ivory 2015 Ford Fusion, with Missouri license plate number JC5-Z5Y. If you have any information on the car's whereabouts, call Kirkwood police at 314-984-6902.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.