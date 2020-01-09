ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 38-year-old man on a MetroLink train just after midnight Thursday.
Police said the victim told them he boarded the train at the Central West End station around midnight. As the train approached the Cortex station, the victim said the suspect robbed him of his wallet and cellphone at gunpoint.
Nobody was injured.
The suspect then got off at the Cortex station and fled. The victim eventually got off at the Grand station, walked to the 3800 block of Chippewa and called police.
The search is still on for the suspect.
