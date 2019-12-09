ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects hit and robbed a man of his shoes at gunpoint in north St. Louis City Sunday night.
Police said a 20-year-old man was in the area of Red Bud and Margaretta when two suspects demanded his shoes at gunpoint Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the O'Fallon neighborhood in North City.
The victim told officers he refused to give the suspects his shoes and that's when one of the suspects hit him with a gun. The victim fell to the ground and the other suspect took his shoes.
Police said the suspects got inside a car and left the area.
The victim's ear, eye and hand were injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.