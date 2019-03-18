ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A robbery victim had his pants stolen just before noon Sunday when he outside his friend’s home.
The victim, 37, told police he was outside his friend’s home in the 4300 block of Nebraska when a man walked up and pulled out a handgun.
The suspect reportedly told the man to take off his pants, and when he did, he then told him to run away.
The man complied and fled the scene, but his car keys were still in his pants pocket.
When he returned to the scene of the holdup, he realized his car was missing.
Police are searching for the vehicle as well as the suspect; a black man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, wearing a red cap and a light coat.
