ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was reportedly robbed when a suspect asked him for a cigarette Saturday night.
According to police, the 45-year-old victim, was walking in the 3100 block of Minnesota when a person approached him around 9:15 and asked for a cigarette.
When the victim reached into his pocket, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
The suspect then reached into the man's pants pocket and took his money and phone before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a black 21-year-old man, 5'7 to 5'8, thin build, short hair, medium complexion, wearing black pants and a blue pullover shirt.
The victim wasn't hurt in the incident.
