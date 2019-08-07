ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed in north St. Louis after meeting up to sell a gun Tuesday.
The 44-year-old victim told police he met up with a man in the 2800 block of Union to sell a gun around 12:30 p.m. When the victim handed the gun to the suspect, the suspect ran away while pointing another gun at the victim, according to police.
The victim was not injured. About an hour and a half after the robbery, he went to the North Patrol Division to report the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
