ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed at gunpoint in Tilles Park in the City of St. Louis after a fight while playing basketball Saturday evening.
The victim told police he was playing basketball with the four suspects when they got in a fight. During the argument, the four suspects each got guns and pointed them at the man while demanding his backpack, police said.
After taking the backpack, which contained the victim’s gun, the suspects drove off in a brown SUV.
The victim contacted police a day after the robbery, according to police.
Tilles Park is located at Hampton and Fyler Avenues.
The victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
