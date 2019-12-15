ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was walking home when he was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
Police said the 35-year-old man was walking home when a suspect approached him pointing a pistol and demanded his property. The victim gave up his wallet and cell phone and then the suspect left the scene.
Police the victim wasn't injured during the robbery.
No other information was released.
