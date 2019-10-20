ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed while sitting in his vehicle in Soulard Saturday night.
The man told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the 2200 block of S. 11th Street when a suspect approached him, showed a gun and ordered him out just before 10 p.m.
The 38-year-old then gave the suspect his cell phone, iPad, wallet and car keys.
After taking the items, the suspect ran from the area.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
