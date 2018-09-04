ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was the victim of an armed robbery while pumping gas in north St. Louis County overnight.
According to police, a 44-year-old man was pumping gas at the Shell gas station in the 11010 block of Bellefontaine Road when he was approached by a suspect just after midnight. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his possessions.
After taking items from the victim, the suspect left the area in a dark sedan.
The victim was not injured.
The armed robbery is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.