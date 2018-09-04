ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was the victim of an armed robbery while pumping gas in north St. Louis County overnight.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was pumping gas at the Shell gas station in the 11010 block of Bellefontaine Road when he was approached by a suspect just after midnight. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his possessions.

After taking items from the victim, the suspect left the area in a dark sedan.

The victim was not injured.

The armed robbery is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

