ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint while running through the streets of downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning.
Police said the 24-year-old victim was jogging in the 1900 block of Locust Street when a masked man approached him with a gun and announced a robbery. This happened in the Downtown West neighborhood around 3:13 a.m.
The suspect took the victim's wallet, money and personal items. Police said the suspect then entered a black Sedan and left the area.
The victim was not injured.
Police said the suspect was a black male between 20 and 25 years old. He's 6'2" to 6'3" with shoulder length dreadlocks. Police said he was wearing a red jacket, black pants and a blue surgical mask.
No other information was released.
