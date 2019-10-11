ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night outside of the Civic Center in downtown St. Louis.
The 27-year-old said he was in the 400 block of S. 14th Street when two men approached him around 11:35 p.m. One of the men displayed the handle of a gun, according to police.
The suspects took the man’s backpack and then left the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
