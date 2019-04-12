ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the loose after a man was robbed outside a downtown St. Louis church early Friday morning.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was walking near the Christ Church Cathedral at 1210 Locust Street around 1:30 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled alongside him on the parking lot. Two suspects reportedly pointed guns out the car’s window at the victim and demanded his property.
After the victim complied with their demands, the suspects drove from the area. The suspects’ vehicle was later found by officers but sped away, according to police.
The robbery victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
