ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Central West End.
Police said the 36-year-old was walking in the 10 block of North Taylor when the suspect approached him from behind around 11 p.m. The victim turned around when he heard the man, at which time the suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, according to police.
The victim gave the suspect money.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
