ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint late Friday night in north St. Louis City.
Police said a 44-year-old man was walking in the area of Theodosia and Burd when two men approached him and asked for his property at gunpoint.
This happened in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
Police said the suspects then left the area after taking the victim's belongings.
The victim was not injured.
No other information was released.
