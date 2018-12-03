ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man told police he was robbed while walking to his car in the Delmar Loop late Saturday night.
The incident took place in the 6100 block of Delmar Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.
Police said an armed man stole the victim's money and credit cards, then ran away from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police said the victim was not injured.
