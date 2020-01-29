ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed after meeting up to sell a gaming console in North City Tuesday evening.
The 29-year-old told police he met with the suspect in the area of Goodfellow and West Florissant around 5:45 p.m. to sell the console. The suspect told the man he needed to go to a nearby home to get money and the victim followed him to the 5700 block of Floy.
When the duo arrived at the home, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the man and demanded his property. The suspect ran off after stealing the console, accessories and money from the victim.
The man was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
