ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint after walking into a downtown apartment building late Thursday night.
Police said the 24-year-old walked into the Level on Locust apartments, at 917 Locust, around 11:00 Thursday night and was followed in by the would-be suspect.
Once inside the apartment building, the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim, demanding his property. The victim gave the suspect the keys to his Chrysler 200 and was not injured.
The victim ran from the scene and later discovered his car stolen.
