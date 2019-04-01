ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was robbed overnight Saturday after he was allegedly lured to a woman's home in St. Louis.
According to police, a 33-year-old man met a woman in her 20s at a nightclub around 1:15 a.m. when she invited him back to her home.
Once the victim and the woman arrived to her home in the 4900 block of St. Louis Ave, a man took the victim's keys and other items at gunpoint.
The 33-year-old then fled the area, police say. The victim called police as he approached the 4900 block of St. Louis Ave.
When the man returned to the home, his 2014 Nissan Altima and the suspects were missing.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
