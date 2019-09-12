ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed after picking up a woman for a sexual encounter and to buy drugs in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Around 2:30 p.m., a 73-year-old picked up the 41-year-old woman and took her to the Grand Motel in the 2500 block of North Grand, authorities said. The victim told police when the woman exited his vehicle, two men entered and robbed him at gunpoint.
After taking money from the victim, the suspects left the scene.
The man was not injured.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.