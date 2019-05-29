SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a good Samaritan was robbed while attempting to break up a fight at a South City gas station Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man was parked at the Speedy Gas Station on N. Broadway when he saw a man hit a woman during an argument. While attempting to break up the fight, the man said the suspect lifted his shirt to flash a gun.
The suspect then demanded the victim's wallet and followed him to his car.
Officials say the suspect reached through the passenger side window and took money that was in the center console. The robber then pistol-whipped a 20-year-old woman who was sitting inside the car before fleeing.
The victims drove to a nearby hospital where the woman was treated for wounds to her face.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.
