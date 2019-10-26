ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Authorities in north St. Louis are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a 37-year-old man after a confrontation in north St. Louis overnight.
Just past 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was at the BP Gas station on East Grand when he saw an unknown man kick a dog tied to a leash near the front of the building.
As he went to confront the man, two male suspects, both believed to be between the ages of 23-25, approached the victim.
The witnesses told detectives one of the suspects lunged at him after he noticed that he had a gun in his pocket. While the victim and the suspect struggled over the gun, police said the other suspect pulled out a semi-automatic rifle and demand the victim to drop the gun.
Police said one of the suspects fired a round in the air after stealing the victim's gun.
Both suspects hopped into a silver newer model Chrysler 300, heading westbound on Interstate 70.
The investigation is ongoing.
