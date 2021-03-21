JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man riding a moped was killed in Jennings after a car hit him Sunday afternoon.
St. Louis County police officers said the man was hit by a Volvo in the area of Emma Avenue and Helen Avenue before 6 p.m. Police said the suspect left the 2018 silver Volvo on the scene and got into a white passenger car and left the area.
The victim was taken to a hospital where her later died from his injuries. No suspect description was released.
If you know anything about this hit and run, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.