KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man returned to his Kirkwood home last week to find an unknown woman sleeping in his bed.
According to police, the woman said she was walking home to De Soto, made a wrong turn and ended up in the 200 block of South Ballas. She then allegedly tried a front door and found it unlocked so she entered the home, took a shower and then slept in the master bed.
The man who found the woman said he had returned home around 7:35 a.m. on Sept. 10 after spending the night at a friend’s home to find the woman asleep in his bed.
The woman was arrested and charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance, which was suspected to be amphetamine/ICE.
