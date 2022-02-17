Man rescued from trench in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was rescued from a trench in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.
Crews told News 4 the man was on his way to work and stepped in the trench near Shepley Road near Glasgow Village. He was trapped in mud up to his waist for about three hours before someone heard his calls for help.
After being freed, the man was rushed to the hospital. First responders said the man suffered from hypothermia and possible injuries to his legs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.