O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was rescued after the car he was in got stuck in rising water Saturday night in an O'Fallon, Missouri.
The O'Fallon Police Department said a man was trying to make a turn on Mexico Road near Bryan Road when his car got plunged into a creek. Officers said the heavy rainfall Saturday caused the water level to quickly rise.
When officers arrived, the driver had made it out of the car but his father was trapped inside the car. An officer walked through the rising water and helped the man keep his head above the water until more officers and fire fighters arrived.
Crews were eventually able to get the man out of the car and out of the creek. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the car was overtaken by the water shortly after the man was rescued.
“This is living proof that heroes are amongst us," Chief of Police Tim Clothier said. "Thanks to the brave officer and the firefighters placing other life above their own and ignoring the extreme dangers of the situation, an innocent life was saved. I applaud the firefighters and our very own Officer Wilmes for their heroism."
