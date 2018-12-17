ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was rescued after falling into a cistern Monday morning. He was stuck in neck-deep water for nearly a half hour in St. Clair County, Illinois.
The underground water tank is located in the back of a vacant home on Winslow Road.
The French Village Fire Chief said the man was possibly considering to rent the home and was trimming some weeds at the time of the fall.
Neighbors heard the man yell for help.
"We heard somebody yell, but we didn't think nothing about it because there's a tavern around the corner," said Ronald Kernan.
When the calls for help continued, Kernan and another man went to the back of the home and saw the man in the hole.
The neighbors then called 911 after they couldn't pull him out on their own.
French Village fire officials said the man was likely in the near-freezing water for 20-30 minutes before being rescued. He managed to stand of some type of ladder inside the cistern and keep his head above water.
They were able to put a 24-foot ladder into the cistern and the man was able to use his own strength to climb out.
The fire chief said the man was treated for hypothermia inside an ambulance at the scene.
Kernan said the man thanked him for his help, but left the scene quickly in his own vehicle.
The fire chief said the man is okay and added this is a good reminder to always work in pairs especially if you're in an unfamiliar area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.