ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was rescued after falling into a cistern in St. Clair County Monday.
County officials said first responders from the French Village Fire Department were called to Winslow Drive after the incident was reported.
French Village fire officials said the man was likely in the near-freezing water for 20-30 minutes before being rescued. After being rescued with the use of a 24-foot ladder, the man was suffering from hypothermia and underwent treatment.
No other information has been released.
