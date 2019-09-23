PATTONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com)—A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from Creve Coeur Lake Monday morning.
Pattonville Fire Protection District crews were called to the lake after a vehicle drove into the water shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. First responders told News 4 one person was on the vehicle awaiting rescue.
Maryland Heights Fire Department officials said the driver of the vehicle was believed to have suffered a medical condition and drove into the lake. He was able to get out of the car safely and onto the hood until rescuers arrived.
After the driver was rescued and taken to the hospital, the car sunk. Authorities were trying to find the sunken car to tow it. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw car tracks that appeared to go into the water and a flatbed tow truck backing up to the lake.
