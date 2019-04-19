ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A man was reportedly robbed and shot by the person he was doing drugs with in north St. Louis overnight.
According to authorities, the 27-year-old victim was doing illegal narcotics with an acquaintance in the 1400 block of North 14th Street when the man pulled out a gun and robbed him of his money. After taking the money, the suspect shot the victim the leg and left the area.
The victim then walked to a family member’s home and had a friend drive him to the hospital, where he was listed in serious, stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
