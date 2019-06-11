Police generic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was robbed after thinking he was going to go look at a washing machine that was for sale in north St. Louis.

According to police, the 31-year-old was told by an acquaintance that she had a washing machine for sale. The victim then got into a black sedan with the woman and a man to go look at the machine.

The suspect vehicle suddenly pulled over near Newstead and Margaretta, at which time the male suspect showed a gun and the female suspect took money from the victim’s pockets, police said. The victim was then ordered out of the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

