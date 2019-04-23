ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was forced to take off his shirt, shorts and shoes during a robbery Monday afternoon in west St. Louis’ Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood, according to police.
Around 3:40 p.m., the 21-year-old was walking in an alley in the 5800 block of DeGiverville when he was approached by four suspects, one woman and three men. One of the suspects then demanded the victim’s property.
Police said after getting the victim’s phone, wallet and money, the same suspect demanded the victim to remove his shirt, shorts and shoes.
After following the suspect’s instructions, the man went to the 300 block of DeBaliviere and contacted police.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.