ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man reportedly died after falling off a concrete wall in St. Charles County early Wednesday morning.
An officer with the St. Charles County Police Department went to the area of Highway 364 and Kisker Road around 1:45 a.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash. When the officer arrived, an unoccupied white vehicle was found crashed near a guardrail.
Shortly after the crash was reported, a witness told police a man was walking from the crashed vehicle down an embankment to a fence, which he then climbed. Police said the man was last seen jumping from a concrete wall on Highway 364.
When officers searched the area they found a man dead on the pavement of South St. Peters Parkway. The preliminary investigation suggests the man accidentally fell from the top of the concrete wall onto the pavement.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
