ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An early morning carjacking occurred at a McDonald’s in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to police, a man was sitting in a parked 2010 Ford Mustang at the fast food restaurant at 1119 N. Tucker when a suspect approached his driver-side window around 5 a.m. The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded the 21-year-old exit his vehicle.
After the victim left the Mustang, the suspect entered and drove away.
The silver vehicle the suspect was seen in before the carjacking drove from the fast food parking lot after the Mustang was stolen.
