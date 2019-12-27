WINFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Lincoln County man.
35-year-old John Bartlett walked away from his home care facility at the 400 block of W. Walnut Street around 7 a.m. Friday morning.
He was not dressed for the current weather conditions.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but is not currently taking his medication.
Bartlett is described as 5'11" tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing light blue jeans and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who may have spotted Bartlett or has any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Winfield Police Department at 636-544-8535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.