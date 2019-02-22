ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Larry Domian described his brother Dan as a people person, outgoing and friendly.
Dan Domian was killed in a crash at an intersection on Gravois in 2017.
Domian said his brother was dedicated to his faith and ran his own concrete construction business. He said Dan got married later in life but says he and his wife were "happy as clams."
Dan Domian was killed just a couple of blocks from his home in December 2017.
"He was hit so hard he was knocked out of his shoes inside his vehicle," Larry Domian said. "I found this one behind where the wreck was."
Larry said the 17-year-old driving the high-dollar Italian sports car was driving much faster than Gravois Road’s posted 30 miles per hour speed limit.
“All they would really say was a high rate of speed but his vehicle was pushed back 100 feet by a much lighter sports car,” Larry Domian said.
He said the Maserati’s “black box” was sent to Europe for analysis.
It’s actually an EDR or event data recorder and tracks speed, braking, acceleration and force of impact.
Larry Domian said he has seen the same teenager since the crash driving another Maserati around the area. He said having an inexperienced teenager behind the wheel of a high-performance sports car is the equivalent of giving a loaded gun to a child.
“In what world you not expect a 17-year-old in a Maserati to see what it would do,” Larry Domian said.
