BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering from a minor burn after an early morning fire at a Belleville business.
Around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the Kettler Casting Company on Old Freeburg Road. When News 4 crews arrived, they saw no flames and no visible damage from the outside.
According to a company official, there was a furnace problem that caused metal to spill over.
One person sustained a burn the size of a pencil eraser tip.
No one was transported to the hospital.
