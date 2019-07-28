NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are investigating after a 38-year-old shooting victim arrived at a local hospital Sunday morning in North St. Louis.
Just before 10 a.m., hospital staff notified police after a 38-year-old man walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
No additional information has been released. This investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
