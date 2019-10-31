HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man was charged for sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious and recording himself doing it, police said.
The assault happened in Hazelwood sometime between Oct. 27-30, police report.
Police said when they tried to arrest Aaron Schenk, 42, he took off. Police also discovered that Schenk was wanted in three other jurisdictions for crimes ranging from assault to traffic offenses.
Schenk, of Janton Lane in St. Charles, faces two charges of sodomy or attempted sodomy as well as resisting arrest.
