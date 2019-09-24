ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man ran to a north St. Louis County store for help after being shot Tuesday morning.
The owner of the Uptown Market in the 100 block of Shepley told News 4 a man was shot and ran into his store for help before 11 a.m. The owner said there were about 20 people protesting a development at the time of the incident.
Police confirmed that detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons were called to the area for a shooting investigating. They also said a victim was taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
