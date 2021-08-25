BOSTON, MA (WBZ/CBS NEWSPATH) – A retired flight attendant is pushing an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York to honor the crew members lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Paul Veneto knew many of the flight crews who died in the attacks personally. “Well, that was my normal route, Flight 175. I used to fly Boston to LA all the time,” he said.
The former United Airlines flight attendant had a scheduled day off on September 11, 2011 and could only watch helplessly with the rest of the world in disbelief on that day. “When those crew members knew they weren’t going to make it, they still kept doing their job. It’s mind boggling to me,” he said.
Veneto left Logan Airport on Saturday and has his trip mapped out. If all goes according to plan, 220 miles later he will reach Ground Zero by September 11.
