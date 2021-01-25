BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 26-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly beating up a Ballwin police officer during a domestic disturbance Friday evening.
Just before 6:30 p.m., officers arrived at a home for a report of a 26-year-old man who attacked his mother. Once there, police said Jacob Goring violently confronted the officer and punched him in his face and nose. Goring then wrestled the officer to the ground.
“The altercation went from the front of the residence to the outside of the residence where Goring attempted to remove the responding officer's gun from his holster,” Ballwin Police said.
The officer managed to keep his gun and then taze Goring, which did not have any effect. Goring was taken into custody after another officer arrived to help. Officials said the officer had minor injuries.
Goring was charged with domestic assault, assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer and property damage. He is being held on a $30,000 bond at the St. Louis County jail.
