ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was punched and robbed at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
The victim told police he was parked on the riverfront near the riverboats in the 100 block of S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd. when a woman started talking to him around 3 a.m. Shortly after, a man walked up and punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect then grabbed a gun and pointed it at the man while announcing a robbery.
The victim handed over his cell phone and car keys before running away.
The victim’s vehicle was later found to be ransacked but nothing appeared to be stolen. Police said it was in the same spot where it was first parked.
The victim refused medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.