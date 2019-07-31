ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who attempted to fight off carjackers was punched in the face and then robbed in south St. Louis overnight.
The 55-year-old victim told police he was getting things from his parked vehicle in the 5300 block of Murdoch around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when a suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his car. Police said the victim attempted to disarm the suspect, but the man punched him in the face.
While the victim was on the ground after being punched, a second suspect, who was also armed with a gun, approached him.
The victim gave the suspects the key to his 2009 Pontiac G8. The suspects then got inside the victim’s car and drove away. The victim’s phone and wallet were also reportedly inside the car at the time of the crime.
First responders treated the victim at the scene but he refused further medical treatment, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.