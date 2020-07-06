COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges, accused of punching a Monroe County deputy at the end of a chase in Columbia, Illinois.
Jerry Edwards, 59, of Waterloo, is charged with aggravated battery to an officer, aggravated fleeing, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, police say Monroe County deputies spotted Edwards driving northbound on Route 3 just south of Columbia and swerving all over the road. Deputies then tried to pull him over, police say.
Deputies tried to pull him over but he kept driving northbound on South Main Street in Columbia before police say he turned onto Centreville Road and ran through several stop signs while trying to elude deputies.
At two different points, police say Edwards slammed on the brakes in an effort to get the deputies to crash into his car.
He finally stopped at a trailer court in the 500 block of S. Main Street but refused orders by deputies and locked himself in his car, police say.
Police say Edwards tried to reach for an object inside the car as deputies broke the driver's side window to try and remove him. Edwards then punched a deputy.
Deputies used a taser to subdue him before arresting him.
Police say deputies found a glass pipe used for smoking meth inside the car.
