ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - St. Peters police are investigating after a man fired shots at a Popeye's employee Sunday night after discovering the restaurant was closed.
A man driving a red Dodge pickup truck entered the drive-thru line at Popeye's on Jungermann Road in St. Peters just before 10 p.m., according to police. A female employee told the man that the kitchen was closed and that he couldn't place his order.
Police said a 29-year-old male employee went outside to confront the suspect after he cursed out the woman at the drive-thru window.
After a brief argument, the suspect drove off the parking lot.
Less than a minute later, the suspect returned to the restaurant and fired a shot at the employee who was still standing outside, police say.
The 29-year-old worker was not injured.
Police are searching for a black man between the ages of 25-35 years old and seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans shorts. The man, who is bald, is 6 feet tall and weighs approx 320 pounds.
The suspect was driving a red newer Dodge extended cab truck with chrome step rails along the drivers side. The truck bed appears to be covered with a red vinyl-type material.
Anyone with information should contact police at 636-278-2244 ext 3450 or anonymously at 636-278-1000.
