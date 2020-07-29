ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Tuesday, we showed you the meeting between the family of a man pulled from a burning car along I-70 and the man who rescued him. Now we’re hearing from the man pulled from the flames.
Keilen Robinson’s rescue was caught on camera. Antonio Morgan dragged Robinson out of a burning car on I-70 near Lucas and Hunt. Robinson said he only suffered a scratch to his finger.
“I don’t know what happened,” Robinson said. “I was just driving. I just woke up. I don’t even remember climbing out of the car.”
Robinson got to meet Morgan Wednesday and he filled Robinson in on what he saw.
“You hit that wall,” Morgan told Robsinon. “When I rode passed, I saw you in there slumped. I pulled over and told my son we have to get him.”
Morgan’s 14-year-old son captured the rescue on camera.
"When i saw that video, i could not believe that was me,” Robinson said.
The meeting between the two sealed the deal for a life-long friendship.
“We need more of our brothers to come together,” Robinson said.
